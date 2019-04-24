Steven Goodman



Lafayette - Steven Goodman, 59, of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 2:03 p.m. at IU Health Arnett Hospital. Steven was born on October 10, 1959 in Lincoln, NE to the late Charles F. and Eva (McDowell) Goodman. He graduated from McCutcheon High School in 1977, and went on to work for Tate & Lyle from 1995 to 2010, and before that he worked for Cargill for 15 years. Steven enjoyed playing golf on his days off. He was an avid sports fan and loved Purdue and the Cubs. Steven also enjoyed watching all sports and sports memorabilia antiques.



Surviving is one daughter, Brooke (husband: Gabe) Borer of Bringhurst, IN. Also surviving are four siblings, Pam Ponto of Lafayette, Vicki (husband: Bill) Davis of Lafayette, Kim (husband: Jim) Butler of Savanah, GA, and Jack (wife: Susan) Goodman of Ottowa, IL, and two grandchildren, Whitney Goodman, and Natalie Borer.



He is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Don Ponto.



No services are scheduled. The family would like to give a special thank you to Great Lakes Hospice and IU Health Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Network. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary