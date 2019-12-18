Services
Steven Joseph "Stevie Joe" Reynolds

Steven Joseph "Stevie Joe" Reynolds Obituary
Steven Joseph "Stevie Joe" Reynolds

Attica - Steven Joseph "Stevie Joe" Reynolds, 68, Attica, passed away at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Steve was born in Williamsport, Indiana on January 21, 1951. He was the son of the late Rex and Martha (Hutson) Reynolds. Steve was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1970. Steve went on to work at Harrison Steel Castings Company for 41 years, from January of 1971 until his retirement on February 2012.

While in high school Steve excelled in track. He enjoyed sports and coached Little League Baseball. He also enjoyed the time spent watching his grandchildren in sports. He was an avid Purdue Boilermaker fan and Chicago Cubs fan. He also supported Attica High School sports. He enjoyed working in his yard.

Steve leaves behind two daughters, Stephanie (Mike) Briles and Kelley (Chad) Waters, both of Attica; a grandson, Chauncey Waters and two granddaughters, Chasity and Chaley Waters, all of Attica; a great-granddaughter, Joan Gambrel; a brother, Tom Reynolds, Williamsport. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin "Duke" Reynolds and Raymond Reynolds; a sister, who was like a mother figure to him, Zeta Mae Abolt.

A gravesite service for Steve will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica, on Friday, December 20th, at 2:45 p.m. with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Baseball- Softball Program. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
