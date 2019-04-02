|
Steven Joseph Uhrin
Rossville - Steven Joseph Uhrin, 69, of rural Rossville, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home due to a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor. He was born June 1, 1949, in Clinton, to Steve and Genevieve M. (Runyon) Uhrin. On January 3, 1998, he married Kathy (Amos) Slipher at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church; together they shared 21 years of marriage.
While in high school, Steve attended one year of St. Meinrad Seminary before graduating from Clinton High School in 1967. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968. While enlisted, he received his Bachelor of Professional Aeronautics degree from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, had served in the Vietnam War, and had worked as an air traffic controller. On January 31, 1990 after achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, Steve retired at Grissom Air Force Base following over 21 years of service. He then worked at A.E. Staley in Lafayette for five years before becoming a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service in Russiaville where he retired from.
Steve was a member of Kokomo VFW and enjoyed just being outdoors. He tended a vegetable garden, canning his own produce, went mushroom hunting, and took great pride in mowing his yard with his John Deere tractor. His true passion was his grandkids and the time spent with them.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his children, David Uhrin, of Kokomo, Steven D. (Jonathan Beckmann) Uhrin, of Los Angeles, CA, and Lindsey (Doug) Moore and Jordan Slipher (companion, Ashley Stewart), both of West Lafayette; grandchildren, Conner (Sarah) Uhrin, Gabbi (Brady) Briggs, Geovanny Beckman-Uhrin, Alex Beckmann-Uhrin, Henry Thomas, Reid Moore, and Mary Catherine Moore; brother, Larry Uhrin, of Clinton; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Young, of Clinton.
Preceding Steve in death are his parents, brother, John Young; and sister, Janet Troglio.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Donna Enersen officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery with military graveside honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's name may be made to the Indiana Veterans Home. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 2, 2019