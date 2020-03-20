|
|
Steven "Steve" L. Hurych
Williamsport - Steven "Steve" L. Hurych, 68, of Williamsport, IN, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was born on February 4, 1952 at the Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, CA to the late John R. and Beverly L. (Phillips) Hurych.
Steve served his country in the United States Army as a Medic for 23 years. He served during Vietnam and Desert Shield.
Steve was a home healthcare provider and a member of Presbyterian Church of Fowler where he did volunteer janitorial and yardwork. He was also a member of the American Legion and the . He enjoyed model trains, doing fix up work, and watching old westerns.
Surviving are his sons, Josh Isenberg of Fowler, Ben Hurych of Attica, and Chris Hurych of Champaign; his sisters, Carol (Dennis) Oliver of West Point and Karla (Duane) Hendricks of Florida; his grandchildren, Adrian, Autumn, and Austin; and his nieces, Hannah & Eloise Oliver and Lindsey Odle.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Hurych.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at noon on Friday, March 27, 2020 with Pastor Barb Kenley officiating at Salem Cemetery in Attica.
You may leave condolences and memories of Steve online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020