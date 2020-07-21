1/
Steven L. Snyder
1949 - 2020
Steven L Snyder

Layafette - Steven L. Snyder, 70 of Lafayette passed away on Wednesday July 16,2020 at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette. He was born November 6,1949 to the late Jack and Laverne Tinkle Snyder. He served in the US Navy. His marriage was September 6,1986 at Lafayette to Melody Burdine, she survives. Steve was a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed woodworking, cars, dirt bikes and had raced motorcycles for several years while living in California.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife and a son Kyle Snyder of Lafayette, a grandson Alduos Snyder, a brother Robert G. (Ruth) Snyder of Columbus, OH, a niece Heather and a great-niece. A service with military rite will be held in the main chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Friday July 24, 2020 at 2pm. Friends may call at the chapel from noon to time of service.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
JUL
24
Service
02:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services
