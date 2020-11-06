1/
Steven Loyd Poisel
Steven Loyd Poisel

Lafayette - Steven Loyd Poisel, 40, of Lafayette, IN passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Steven was born on March 12, 1980 in Lafayette to Kenneth M. and Linda A. Chreve Poisel.

Steven had worked as a greeter at Walmart in Indianapolis, IN.

Steven enjoyed collecting action figures. He was a jokester at heart. Steven loved baking and was an animal lover.

He is survived by: Yolanda (Phillip Howell) Ray, Lafayette, IN Sister Jovanda (David Dilts) Poisel, West Lafayette, IN Sister Elmer Poisel, Indianapolis, IN Brother April (Phillip Ingalls) Poisel, Lafayette, IN Sister Patience Shreve, Michigan SisterRobin (Poisel) and Tom Arnholt, Winamac, IN Step Mother Thomas Baird, Lafayette, IN Significant Other 8 Nephews and 3 Nieces Preceded in death by: Kenneth M. Poisel, Father Linda A. Chreve, Mother

Helen Barten and John Shreve, Maternal grandparents Elmer and Mary Lu Malchow Poisel, Paternal grandparents Twilia Patterson, Aunt A Memorial Service will be held at 3 PM EST on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Medaryville Christian Church in Medaryville, IN. The family invites friends to join them in the celebration of Steven's life at a meal served at the church immediately following the service.

A live Zoom meeting will be offered during the service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.

Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel
318 E. Pearl St.
Medaryville, IN 47957
(219)843-4672
