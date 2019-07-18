|
Steven M. "Steve" Taylor
Lafayette - Steven M. "Steve" Taylor 59, of Estero, FL and a former resident of Indianapolis, IN died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Naples, FL. Steve was born on July 13, 1959 in Lafayette, IN the youngest child of Walter and Lois (née Toman) Taylor. He has been a resident of Estero for the past 10 years.
He attended Purdue University in Indiana and in 1983 he opened his own engineering firm, Corporate Systems Engineering in Indianapolis, IN. In 1999, Steve expanded his business to include Craft Masters Construction also in Indianapolis.
He was an accomplished private pilot flying for over 30 years, a scuba instructor and loved to play music, especially the piano.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Snyder Taylor and one daughter, Samantha M. Taylor both of Estero, FL; his mother, Lois Taylor of Lafayette, IN; two brothers, David Taylor (Lois) and James Taylor (Janet) all of Greenfield, IN; two sisters, Teresa Jones (the late Dean) of Lafayette, IN and Donna Gunneson (Al) of Rose Hill, KA; sister-in-law, Deborah Taylor (the late Mike Taylor) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Taylor and one brother, Mike Taylor.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 18th, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Andrew UMC, 4703 N 50 W, West Lafayette, IN. 47906.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of service. A reception for family and friends will follow the service.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 18, 2019