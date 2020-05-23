|
Steven W. Norfleet
Lafayette - Steven (Steve) W. Norfleet age (71), passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
He was born March 6, 1949, in Lafayette, to the late Bernice (Tarter) Norfleet and James F. Norfleet.
Steve graduated from Jefferson High School.
Steve's career began as a journeyman pipefitter with Local 157, working for the Ed Grace Company. He started his company, Norfleet Builders, in 1971. Steve passed his construction business on in 1999, which continues today.
He was a founder of Lafayette Community Bank, a member of the Modern Antiques Car Club, NSRA, Goodguy's Rod & Custom, and a founding member of the Indiana Street Rod Assn., to name a few.
Steve's hobby was building street rods. He looked forward to traveling with his best friends each year, to various street rodding events. In 2003, he was noted by Goodguy's Magazine, as "A Legend in Street Rodding."
Steve's family was at the core of his everyday life. He placed his family first, gave them guidance and support. Steve never met a stranger, he was a leader, had a strong work ethic, was charismatic, generous, and dedicated to the ones he loved. He was known for verbalizing his unique "Steve-isms." His interests included reading, history, genealogy, designing, building, traveling, and boating. He was a dynamic husband, a devoted father, a wonderful grandpa, and a remarkable son, brother, and uncle. Steve mentored many young men, who went on to become successful business owners.
Survivors include his loving wife, Debbie, three amazing children, sons, Anthony Norfleet and Dustin Booth of Lafayette, daughter, Linsey Bishop, husband (Patrick) of Whitefish Bay, WI, brother, Randy Norfleet, wife (Corinne) of Honolulu, HI, two grandsons, Brody Bishop of Whitefish Bay WI, his new grandson, Owen Bishop that was born on Saturday, May 23rd., who he dreamed of meeting. Granddaughter, Ashley Norfleet of Lafayette, and his beloved aunt, Lucille Cooper. Also, his furry family Kozy and KoKo. Steve leaves behind many cherished brother and sister-in-law's, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his beautiful sister, Joyce Ann Norfleet.
A private family service was held, with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lafayette. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to Loving Heart Animal Shelter c/o Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St, Lafayette, IN 47901. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Lafayette is honored to serve the Norfleet family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020