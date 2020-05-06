Services
Brookston - Sue E. Fesler, 72, of Brookston, passed away at 4:30 PM, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus of Lafayette. She was born April 29, 1948 in Carroll County to the late Joseph and Audrey (Campbell) Brown. Sue was a 1966 graduate of Delphi High School.

Her marriage was to John K. Fesler on May 14, 1966 in Rockfield, IN; he survives. Sue was a longtime member of the Brookston Federated Church.

Surviving along with her husband are their children, Kim Fesler of Brookston, John J. (Tammy) Fesler of Brookston, and Ashaley (Jason) Smith of Colfax. Grandchildren, Tanner, Cole, Ty, Jake, Brennan, Braden, Veda, Courtney, Mariah, and Sarah. Also surviving is one great-grandson, Kallen.

Preceding her in death along with her parents is a sister, Frances Schwartz.

No public services will be conducted at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends and family.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralserrvices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 6 to May 7, 2020
