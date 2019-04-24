|
Sue Nehrig
Frankfort - Sue Nehrig, 78, of Frankfort, died April 22, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. Born June 3, 1940 in Patricksburg, IN to Loris J. "Sid" and Melva I. (Purl) Biddle. She married James H. Nehrig on April 6, 1958 in Pyrmont, IN and he survives.
Sue was a 1958 graduate of Monitor High School. She retired from Kmart in Lafayette after working there for 38 years. She enjoyed boating and loved her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Surviving along with her husband: James are her Sons: Rick Nehrig of Lebanon and Ron (Lisa) Nehrig of Sheridan; Grandchildren: Michelle, Ken, Megan, Brooke, and Lauren; Great Grandchildren: Emma, Elijah, Carter, Wyatt, Levi, Luke, Briar, Grayson, and Braden; Brother: Jim Biddle of Lafayette; and Sisters: Joy Bennett of Lafayette, LaDonna Green of Sheridan, and Bonnie (Don) Moore of Flora. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Richard and sister: Diana.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Archer-Weston Funeral & Cremation Center, 501 East Clinton Street, Frankfort. Friends may visit from Noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Memorial donations may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Please visit archerweston.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019