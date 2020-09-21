1/1
Sunday E. Bunch
Sunday E. Bunch

Lafayette - Sunday E. Bunch, 54, of West Lafayette passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at IU Health Hospital.

She was born December 1, 1965 in Monticello, IN, to the late James Eisert and Barbara (Allen) Eisert. She was a graduate of Purdue University. Sunday was a Social Worker for the City of West Lafayette.

Her marriage was to Hillard Bunch and he survives.

Sunday was a past member of Battle Ground United Methodist Church. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Indiana Veteran's Home.

Along with her husband, Hillard, she is survived by her mother Barbara Eisert and brother Scott (Karen) Eisert both of West Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her father James and brother Matt Eisert.

Visitation will be held from 1:30pm - 2pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Simplicity Funeral Care. Funeral service will begin at 2pm. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for funeral expenses or the Indiana Veteran's Home. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
