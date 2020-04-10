|
|
Susan Dietz
Lafayette - Susan Elizabeth Dietz, age 53, of Lafayette, died on Thursday, April 9,2020.
Susan was born in Davenport, IA to Dennis and Peggy (Folsom) Dietz on December 6, 1966. She was a graduate of Harrison High School in West Lafayette.
She enjoyed being with her family, the holidays, drawing, Art and listening to music and was a huge Purdue sports and Colts fan.
She is survived by her parents, two sisters; Cathy Dietz of Farmer City, IL, Kelly (Dennis) Dolin of Kokomo, and a brother; Paul (Amy) Dietz of Indianapolis. Also surviving nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to her case worker and friend Mark with Wabash Valley Alliance.
Donations may be made in her name to the Wabash Valley Alliance at 217 Farabee Dr. Lafayette, IN 47905 or to Food Finders of Lafayette. A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020