Susan J. Paxton
Lafayette - Susan J. Paxton, age 80, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette, with interment following in St. Boniface Cemetery. The family requests memorials to Matrix Lifeline or the American Cancer Society
.