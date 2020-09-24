1/
Susan J. Paxton
Susan J. Paxton

Lafayette - Susan J. Paxton, age 80, of Lafayette, passed away peacefully Monday Sept. 21, 2020 at Franciscan East Hospital in Lafayette. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lafayette, with interment following in St. Boniface Cemetery. The family requests memorials to Matrix Lifeline or the American Cancer Society. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service of Lafayette is honored to serve the Paxton family. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
