Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Dayton Cemetery
Lafayette - Susie Foust, 72, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a six-year battle with Corticobasal Degeneration, a very rare neurological disease.

She was born September 13, 1946 in Tazewell, TN, to the late John C. and Allie V. (Fultz) Johnson. On October 31, 1964 she married Lonnie Foust and he survives.

Susie was employed with Home Hospital for 28 years before retiring in 2010. She was a member of Old Oxford Baptist Church. She loved gardening, cleaning, crossword puzzles, shopping, lottery tickets and going to the casino. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband Lonnie, she is survived by her daughter Carla (Chris) Elliott of Rossville; sister Sandra (Tom) DeVault of Romney and brother Roger Johnson of Lafayette. Also surviving are her three grandchildren: Heidie (Jamin) Kuns of Flora, Sarah Thomas of Fort Wayne and Allie Elliott of Rossville; and three great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Corbin and Hadley Sue Kuns.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother John Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 5pm -7pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home with Pastor Devon Sink officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 19, 2019
