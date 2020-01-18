|
infant Sutton Nicole Hicks
Williamsport - Sutton Nicole Hicks, infant daughter of James Michael and Elizabeth Nicole (Budreau) Hicks of Williamsport, was delivered in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
She leaves behind her parents and three siblings, James Michael Hicks Jr.; Logan Michael Hicks and Zaiya Rose Hicks, all at home; Grandparents, Roger Budreau, Attica; Lisa Budreau, Williamsport; Alice (the late-Mark) Toman, Lafayette; Great-Grandparents, Jerry and Alice Budreau, Fowler; Jeff Bosch and Judith Bosch, both of Arizona; Shirley (the late-John) Jean, Williamsport; Aunts and Uncles, Ashley Jarrell; Cory Jasper; Brittany and Rob Hathaway; Chelsea and Paul Mitschelen; Sierra and Jacob Coffing; Nate and Hilary Budreau. She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Wade Mark Wilson Hicks on December 14, 2018 and her great-grandparents, Virgil and Olive Hicks.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020