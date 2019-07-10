|
|
Suzan Elaine (Foster) Owens
Attica - Suzan Elaine (Foster) Owens, 62, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Indianapolis, passed away in the I.U. Health West Hospital, Avon, IN on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:57 a.m.
Suzan was born in Williamsport, Indiana on February 6, 1957. She was the daughter of Glenna Carolyn (Weaver) Foster of West Lafayette and the late Donald Lee Foster. Suzan was raised in Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1975. She went on to receive her BS Degree in Dietetics from Purdue University in 1979. In 1980 she received her Masters Degree from the University of Tennessee. She later received an MBA Degree from Illinois State University in 1992.
Suzan went on to work at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and later did research with Eli Lilly in Indianapolis. For six years Suzan worked in Diabetic Education at the Roudebush VA Medical Center. Suzan went on to receive a BS Degree in Health Information specializing in nutritional science and public health in 2010 from IUPUI.
As a youth, Suzan worshiped in the Jackson Heights United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and feeding her feathered friends.
She leaves behind her mother, Glenna Foster of West Lafayette and a brother, Edward Foster, Lafayette. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Friday, July 12th, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Jordan Cemetery, Pence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be made online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 10, 2019