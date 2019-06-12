|
Suzann M. Merrill Fines
Attica - Suzann "Sue" Marie (Leath) Merrill Fines, 86, Attica, passed away in her home, with her daughters at her side, on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 9:26 p.m.
Sue, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on November 8, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Robert Cornell Leath and Iva Pearl (Coffing) Truman. Sue was raised in Lafayette, graduating from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1950. She went on and graduated from Lafayette Business College. She later moved back to Attica and has lived there for over 50 years.
Sue formerly worked as a telephone operator for Indiana Bell and later worked in the payroll department for Harrison Steel Castings Company.
Sue was a former member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 of Attica. She was an avid reader and enjoyed camping in her early years. She was a good stay-at-home mother and cook for her family.
She was married to Arlie D. Merrill on June 27, 1953 in Attica. He preceded her in death on February 6, 1965. She was later preceded in death by another husband, Wesley R. Fines on March 18, 2014.
She leaves behind her three daughters, Nicola "Nikki" Sue Crawford, Attica; Tina Marie Warbritton, West Lafayette and Reatha "Dee" Arlene (Chris) Halsema, Petal, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Jessica Sue (Rhonda) Warbritton, Brandy (Mark) Freeman and Michael Millburg; eight great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Mariah, Haelee, Cayden, Cheyenne, Jasmine, Bryce and Rhyker; a great great-granddaughter, Adalyn. Sue was preceded by a grandson, Ryan Thomas Crawford; a granddaughter, Crystal Michelle Marsh and a brother, Robert Dean Leath.
As per Sue's request, friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home with a closed casket visitation on Thursday, June 13th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Fibromyalgia Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 12, 2019