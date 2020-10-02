Suzanne Ice Holder
West Lafayette - Suzanne Ice Holder, 70, of West Lafayette, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her loving children, and family, at 12:05am Friday-October 2, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born April 15, 1950 in Lafayette, to the late William & Patricia Eberle Ice. Her marriage was to Monte W. Holder in Otterbein on July 1, 1980, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2007. She graduated from Pine Village High School in 1968, and received her business management degree from Indiana University. She worked at MBAH Insurance in Lafayette for 32 years as a sales producer, retiring in 2016. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church. She always looked forward to her families yearly vacation, enjoyed gardening, and hanging out with her friends. She dearly loved her family, and the many gatherings they shared, and enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Surviving: daughters-Nikki & Steve Plummer of Otterbein, Ashley & Derek Kunkle of Rossville; son-Chris & Shonda Royal of Delphi; stepson-Brian & Heather Holder of West Lafayette; sister-Elaine & Kenny Foster of Otterbein; grandchildren: Avery Royal, Seth Plummer, Devan Plummer, Evann Royal, Halle Holder, Ayla Crow, Bella Holder, Harlo Holder, Myla Kunkle; mother in law-Wilma Mills; special friend Randy Burge who's been in Suzanne's life for the last 3 years. Services: The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11am until her funeral service at 2pm at the Otterbein United Methodist Church. Pastor Ben Cassiday officiating. Burial at Pine Village Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, envelopes will be available there. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com