Sylvester Calloway
Frankfort - Sylvester R. Calloway, "Husband, Dad, brother, cousin, uncle, grandpa and friend", 101, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mulberry Health. He was born at home, November 14, 1917, near Rossville, to Manson Edward and Pearl Irene (Stinbaugh) Calloway. On February 11, 1939, he married Nina Louise Bolinger; she preceded him in death on March 13, 2008.
In 1937, Sylvester graduated from Rossville High School. After graduation, he worked in Fort Wayne for a short time before returning to Frankfort to work at Uscho. He was one of the first hires when Uscho sold to P.R. Mallory, and worked in maintenance at Mallory's before retiring in 1982. Sylvester was a member of Woodside Christian Church. He was a family man and a handyman. He was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter, mushroom eater, and a Euchre player extraordinaire. At 92 years old, Sylvester became the oldest living former Rossville Hornet basketball player. In his lifetime, he saw many changes, from horse and buggy to the moon landing and Mars rover.
Surviving Sylvester are his son, Kim K. (Susan) Calloway, of Frankfort; brother, Joe Calloway, of Frankfort; sisters, Rose Marie Stroup, of Frankfort, Lelah Russell, of Kokomo, and Joan (James) Tarkington, of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Faye Calloway, of Kokomo; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Sylvester is preceded in death by his son, Larry J. (Judy) Calloway; brothers, Emmett, Jesse James, Troy, William, and Robert; and sister, Velda Moulton.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Funeral services to honor Sylvester will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Mulberry Health Campus for there wonderful care and support of Sylvester.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019