Services
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Genda Funeral Home
Frankfort, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Genda Funeral Home
Frankfort, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvester Calloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvester Calloway


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvester Calloway Obituary
Sylvester Calloway

Frankfort - Sylvester R. Calloway, "Husband, Dad, brother, cousin, uncle, grandpa and friend", 101, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Mulberry Health. He was born at home, November 14, 1917, near Rossville, to Manson Edward and Pearl Irene (Stinbaugh) Calloway. On February 11, 1939, he married Nina Louise Bolinger; she preceded him in death on March 13, 2008.

In 1937, Sylvester graduated from Rossville High School. After graduation, he worked in Fort Wayne for a short time before returning to Frankfort to work at Uscho. He was one of the first hires when Uscho sold to P.R. Mallory, and worked in maintenance at Mallory's before retiring in 1982. Sylvester was a member of Woodside Christian Church. He was a family man and a handyman. He was an avid fisherman, mushroom hunter, mushroom eater, and a Euchre player extraordinaire. At 92 years old, Sylvester became the oldest living former Rossville Hornet basketball player. In his lifetime, he saw many changes, from horse and buggy to the moon landing and Mars rover.

Surviving Sylvester are his son, Kim K. (Susan) Calloway, of Frankfort; brother, Joe Calloway, of Frankfort; sisters, Rose Marie Stroup, of Frankfort, Lelah Russell, of Kokomo, and Joan (James) Tarkington, of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Faye Calloway, of Kokomo; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Sylvester is preceded in death by his son, Larry J. (Judy) Calloway; brothers, Emmett, Jesse James, Troy, William, and Robert; and sister, Velda Moulton.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. Funeral services to honor Sylvester will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rossville Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Mulberry Health Campus for there wonderful care and support of Sylvester.

Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now