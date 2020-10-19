1/1
Sylvia Dawson
Sylvia Dawson

Goodyear, AZ - Mrs. Sylvia Dawson, age 94 of Goodyear, Arizona passed away on October 7, 2020 in Surprise, Arizona. Sylvia was born on May 21, 1926 to Elvin and Evalee Hollon in Clay City, Kentucky.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lafayette, IN.

Sylvia was the Community Relations Director at General Telephone Company in Lafayette; she retired after 30 years of service.

Sylvia was an avid golfer and while in her 80's she won the Lafayette Senior Ladies Golf Championship 5 years in a row.

She is survived by her sons; Michael English, James English, and Phillip English. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Sylvia is preceded in death by her first husband James English and their son Bruce English, and her husband Al Dawson.

There will be a private service held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Friday October 23, 2020.

A Celebration of Life for Sylvia will be held in the spring of 2021.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
