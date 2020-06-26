Sylvia Margot Long
West Lafayette - Sylvia Margot Long, 75, of West Lafayette died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in West Lafayette.
She was born July 21, 1944 in Boston, MA to the late Russell and Vera Cosper. Sylvia graduated from West Lafayette Junior Senior High School. She attended Ball State and Marion University. Sylvia married Theodore E. Long, he preceded her in death. Sylvia worked as a Secretary at Purdue University until her retirement in 1995.
She enjoyed attending church at Upper Room Christian Fellowship. She also enjoyed watching television. Above all, Sylvia cherished time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy (Tony) Lucas of West Lafayette, 6 grandchildren, Jacob Crosser, Casey Crosser, Caitlyn Crosser, Charlotte Lucas, Wyatt Lucas, and Aidan Lucas; and 2 brothers, David and Ronald Cosper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Vera and her husband, Theodore.
Memorial contributions in Sylvia's name may be given to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or at https://ww5.komen.org/ or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at www.diabetes.org or to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at www.dementiasociety.org.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am, Wed, July 1, 2020, at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 1184 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery in West Lafayette.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.