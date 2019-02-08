|
Tamber Dawn (Barnard) Bartlett
Attica - Tamber Dawn (Barnard) Bartlett, 39, Attica, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital on February 6, 2019 at 2:29 a.m.
Tamber was born in Nuremberg, Germany on January 17, 1980. She was the daughter of Tony Wayne Barnard and Sherry "Chris" Elaine (Wilson) Bowlus. Tamber was raised in Germany and at the age of six moved to Georgia and later at the age of twelve moved to Attica. She was a graduate of Attica High School in 1998. She received an associates degree from Ivy Tech in Criminal Justice and later an associates degree in Phlebotomy from Danville Area Community College.
Tamber formerly worked as a CNA with Woodland Manor and Parkview Nursing Centers in Attica. She was presently working with MSS (Medical Staffing Solutions) in Lafayette.
Tamber was baptized in the Catholic faith. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 1482 in Attica. She enjoyed her antiques, crafting and was a flower child in her makeup. She was the "Coupon Queen"and "Dumpster Diver" and loved her pet dogs. She adored her children, spending time with them in their activities.
On July 22, 2006, Tamber married Anthony J. "A.J." Bartlett in Las Vegas, NV.
She leaves behind her husband "A.J" of nearly 13 years along with four children, Ravine Wagoner, Terre Haute; Braydon Wagoner, Attica; Dakota Bartlett (companion-Sutton Smith), Lafayette and Dallas Bartlett, Attica; Christian Blackburn, was like a son that she was very fond of and helped raise; Her mother, Chris (Curt) Bowlus, Attica; Her father, Tony (Sherri) Barnard, Rineyville, KY; four sisters, Nicole Johnston, Kingman and Tyler Justine Bowlus (companion-Irving), Attica; Trisha Warrick, Attica and Janelle (Levi) Byrd, Flora, IN; two brothers, Norman (Meghan) Bone, Clarksville, TN and Dustin (Sonya) Barnard, Hartsville, TN; a soon-to-be grandchild due in July.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, February 10th, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home on Monday, February 11th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Clint Fink officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Paws 'n Claws Animal Shelter, Attica or the Attica Baseball-Softball Association.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 8, 2019