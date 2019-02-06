|
Tammie L. Heffner
Kramer - Tammie Lynn (Wigley) Heffner, 51, of rural Attica (Kramer) passed away at her home in Kramer on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 7:25 a.m.
Tammie was born in Danville, Illinois on January 23, 1968. She was the daughter of Larry Wigley, of Texas and was raised by the late Roy Sid Purcell Sr. and Ruth Lucille (Farrar) Purcell. She has lived all of her life in the Kramer community in Warren County. She attended Seeger Memorial School.
Tammie had worked in the custodial department of Seeger, Williamsport and Pine Village Schools. She was presently working at Tru-Flex in West Lebanon.
Tammie enjoyed the time spent working in her flower gardening. She like to hunt mushrooms and spend time with her work family from the schools and Tru-Flex. She also enjoyed the time spent with her home family, and was especially fond of her grandson, Maverick Ace Wigley. She was also a mother to the other children of Kramer and referred to them as "her misfits".
She was formerly married to Herman Heffner.
She leaves behind two sons, Josiah (fiancée-Kelli Holycross) Wigley and Douglas Wigley, both of Kramer; a daughter, Karli Heffner, Kramer; two sisters, Lisa Wigley, Attica and Rhonda (Terry) Dunn, Otterbein; two brothers, Paul (Dianna) Wigley and Roy S. (Mandy) Purcell Jr., both of Attica; her grandson Maverick Ace Wigley, Kramer; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Dorothea Roarks, Williamsport. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Brandon Delaney; a niece, Tabitha Jones and a grandson, Abel Josiah Wigley.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, February 7th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 8th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Don Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tammie Heffner children.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019