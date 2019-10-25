|
Tammy Kult
Lafayette - Tammy Kult, 48, of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence after a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, her family was by her side.
She was born October 22, 1971 in Auburn, IN, to Steven Brown and Sandra (Clark) Aldrich. Tammy was a 1990 graduate of Dekalb High School before continuing her education at Purdue University where she obtained her Bachelor's degree in Communications.
On October 28, 1995 she married Brent Kult at Grace United Methodist Church and he survives.
Tammy worked for Unity Health Care central billing office for 9 years. Prior, she worked for Chase Bank for 13 years working in several different positions.
She was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles but most of all she loved spending time with her children and family. Tammy's joyful demeanor and contagious smile were a constant blessing to her many friends and family. Her faith in God never wavered and was her comfort.
Surviving along with her husband Brent, are her children: Lilly and Katie Kult; father Steven (Chris) Brown and mother Sandra Aldrich; siblings: Kim (Jerry) Landis, Leigh (John) Mergy, Michael Aldrich, Tim (Angie) Brown, Teri Johnson, Bill Johnson, Judi (Frank) Gilbert, Janet (John) Herman, Becky (Steve) Freiburger, Kevin (Cathy) Aldrich and Rodney Aldrich; father and mother-in-law Larry and Karen Kult; and brother-in-law Troy Kult. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tammy is preceded in death by her stepfather Max Aldrich and stepmother Karen Brown
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to service on Tuesday, October 29 2019 from 1pm - 2pm. Funeral service will begin 2pm at the funeral home with Reverend David French officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Lilly and Katie's college fund in C/O Brent Kult. Envelopes for donations will be available at the funeral home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019