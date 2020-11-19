1/1
Tammy Lee Littleton
1958 - 2020
Tammy Lee Littleton

Lafayette - Tammy Lee "Tammy Lou" Littleton, 62, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

She was born on August 17, 1958 in Fayette, Pennsylvania to the late Millard and Virginia Book.

Tammy Lou worked as a caregiver for Help at Home and also worked part time for McDonald's on Sagamore Parkway. She was a member of First Christian Church and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, coloring, and collecting different items.

Surviving are her children, Kelly Taylor of Lafayette and Michael (Amber) Littleton of Lafayette; her sister, Eleanor White of Pennsylvania; her fiancé, Blake Heemstra; and her grandchildren, Christian Painter, Isaiah Painter, Madison Littleton, and Ethan Littleton.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawna Littleton.

A Service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with visitation prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette. The service will be live streamed on Fisher Funeral Chapel's Facebook page.

You may leave condolences and memories of Tammy Lou online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
NOV
24
Service
01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
