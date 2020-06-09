Tammy R. Brewer
Mulberry - Tammy R. Brewer, 50, of Mulberry, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:57 p.m. at her residence. Tammy was born on June 3, 1970 in Frankfort to the Larry and Linda (Winter) Thompson, and they survive. She graduated from San Pedro High School in California. Tammy married Wesley Brewer on June 10, 1999 in Frankfort, and he survives. She worked as a cook for Purdue University's Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Tammy enjoyed fishing, cooking, going outdoors, and playing with her dogs. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving along with her husband, are four children, Jessica (Joseph) Bultman, James (Mallory) Sanchez, Corrina Brewer and Carla Brewer. Also surviving is one brother, Timothy Thompson, nine grandchildren, her in-laws, Terry and Beverly Brewer, and friends, Joni and Jeremy Ragan.
She is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Grace Holman.
Private family services. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
