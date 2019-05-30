|
|
Tanner Schick
Bringhurst - Tanner Benjamin Schick, of Bringhurst, was welcomed to his heavenly home and held in the arms of his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born February 28, 2019 in Lafayette to Matthew and Megan (Clingenpeel) Schick. Tanner was a happy baby boy with a beautiful smile, who loved to eat and sleep little. He was really becoming aware of the world around him, but the center of his world was his big brother that he adored, Tucker and his parents.
Along with his parents and brother, Tanner is survived by his grandparents, Randy and Ellen Schick of Kokomo and Rex and Marcia Clingenpeel of Flora; aunt, Jackie Schick of Kokomo; uncle, Reid (Jayson) Clingenpeel of Bloomington; and great grandparents, Don and Sue Clingenpeel, Lee Click, and Mona Stafford.
He was preceded in death by great grandparents, Patricia Click, Gerald Stafford, and Donald and Gladyce Schick.
Memorial visitation will be held, 4-7pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Genda Funeral Home Reinke Chapel. A private family service will be held at a later time.
Online condolences may be made at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 30, 2019