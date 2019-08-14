Services
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
(765) 563-3134
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home
101 W 4th St
Brookston, IN 47923
T.c. Kerr


1937 - 2019
T.c. Kerr Obituary
T.C. Kerr

Whittier, NC - T.C. Kerr, 82, of Whittier, North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born June 26, 1937 in Kentucky to the late Roy Herman and Nancy Dowd (Scott) Kerr. His marriage was to Barbara Maxine Mansfield on November 9, 1963. Barb passed away on December 24, 2010.

T.C had lived in Battle Ground and Brookston before moving to Saint Cloud, FL. He finally ended up in Whittier, NC close to his family. T.C was a self-employed truck driver until his retirement. In his earlier years and following retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, maintaining a garden, and spending quality time with his family and friends.

T.C. is survived by his children, Jay (wife: Elsa) Kerr, Robin Reyes, and Christy Molina; brother, Hank (wife: June) Kerr. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Jessica, Allison, Mindy, CJ, JT, and Jackson; 9 great-grandchildren, Sean, Amanni, Jayvon, Kayden, Alex, Cameron, Ethan, Shane, and Carmen.

Preceding him in death along with his parents and wife are siblings, Roy Lee Kerr and Mary Pearl (Kerr) Morehouse; nephew, Timothy Dale Kerr; niece, Cindy Michele Kerr.

Friends may call from 4-8 PM (EST) Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral Service 10 AM (EST) Friday, August 16, 2019 also at the Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Lelan McReynolds to officiate. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in T.C.'s name to Four Seasons Hospice (571 S. Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731).

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
