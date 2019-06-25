|
|
Teresa A. "Terry" McGlothlin Boller
Horseshoe Bend - Teresa A. "Terry" McGlothlin Boller, 63, of Horseshoe Bend, died Sunday-June 23, 2019 at 5:43 pm at St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. She had been in failing health and a patient there since May 29th. She was born August 4, 1955 in Lafayette, to the late James & Maxine Brummett McGlothlin. Her marriage was to Robert "Butch" Boller in Frankfort, on February 16, 1974, and he survives. She was a 1973 graduate of Twin Lakes High School, Monticello. She had previously worked at IPC in Delphi for 10 years, and had cleaned at the Brooks Center in Delphi for 7 years. She enjoyed her vegetable & flower garden's, and loved to read. She loved living on the river, and enjoyed boating and swimming. She loved to spend time with her family. Surviving: husband-Robert "Butch" Boller of Brookston; daughter's-Belinda & James Mundell of Delphi, Cassandra Morris of Brookston, Jolene Boller of Delphi; sister's-Laurenda & Denny Wood of Lafayette, Jeannie Cotrell of Lafayette; grandchildren: Keisha, Kayne & Keeley Mundell; Chloe & Seth Fontez; Jacob Morris; Sophia Collier. Great grandson-Lynkon James. Preceded in death by a brother James. Services: friends may call Thursday from 5pm-8pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Private family gravesdie service on Friday. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 25, 2019