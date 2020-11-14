1/
Teresa Foley
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Teresa Foley

Lafayette - Teresa Louise Michael Foley, 67 of Lafayette passed away on November 13, 2020 at Franciscan Health, Lafayette.

She was born on September 24, 1953 in Rensselaer to the late Robert and Wilma Janssen Michael.

She was a 1971 graduate of Rensselaer High School.

On October 26, 1989 she was married to Richard M. Foley. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Teresa worked as a business assistant in the Creative Arts Department at Purdue for over 44 years.

She was a parishioner at St Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by 2 sisters; Deana Cash of Lowell, IN and Marilyn Munro of Fort White, FL and 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

A private service will be held and burial will follow at Battleground Cemetery.






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
