Services
Genda Funeral Home
608 N Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 659-3356
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
live streaming
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Scott


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Scott Obituary
Teresa Scott

Frankfort - Teresa Ann Scott, 65, of Frankfort, IN, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.

She was born December 17, 1954, in Lafayette, to Gordon and Thelma (Owens) Rutan. On December 26, 1971, she married Michael J. Scott at the Mulberry Fairhaven Lutheran Church. They had been married for 48 years.

Teresa was a 1972 graduate of Clinton Prairie Senior High School. In 1974, she obtained her Lab Tech certification at Physicians Clinic in Lafayette. Teresa had worked in the Frankfort Hospital lab and for several local dentists. She retired, after 10 years of service, from Frankfort Community Schools as a para professional. She was a lifelong member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Mulberry.

In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ann (Thomas) Lunsford of Russiaville; sons, John Michael (Melissa) Scott of Russiaville, and Michael Gordon (Courtney) Scott of Whitestown; sisters, Tracey (Jim) Smith of Monticello and Tammy (Steve) Russell of Arizona; brothers, Tim Rutan of Frankfort and Todd Rutan of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren and two step grandchildren.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.

Private family services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort with live streaming of the service beginning at 1 pm.

Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -