Teresa Scott
Frankfort - Teresa Ann Scott, 65, of Frankfort, IN, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
She was born December 17, 1954, in Lafayette, to Gordon and Thelma (Owens) Rutan. On December 26, 1971, she married Michael J. Scott at the Mulberry Fairhaven Lutheran Church. They had been married for 48 years.
Teresa was a 1972 graduate of Clinton Prairie Senior High School. In 1974, she obtained her Lab Tech certification at Physicians Clinic in Lafayette. Teresa had worked in the Frankfort Hospital lab and for several local dentists. She retired, after 10 years of service, from Frankfort Community Schools as a para professional. She was a lifelong member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Mulberry.
In addition to her husband, Teresa is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Ann (Thomas) Lunsford of Russiaville; sons, John Michael (Melissa) Scott of Russiaville, and Michael Gordon (Courtney) Scott of Whitestown; sisters, Tracey (Jim) Smith of Monticello and Tammy (Steve) Russell of Arizona; brothers, Tim Rutan of Frankfort and Todd Rutan of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren and two step grandchildren.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson.
Private family services will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 1 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort with live streaming of the service beginning at 1 pm.
Burial will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery in Frankfort. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020