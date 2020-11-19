1/1
Teresa Trout
1957 - 2020
Teresa Trout

Indianapolis - Teresa Ann Trout, 63, of Indianapolis passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Community North Hospital.

She was born July 21, 1957 in Richmond, IN, to the late Harold C. and Letha L. Trout. Teresa obtained her Bachelors in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette and later at Community Health Network for the past seven years.

She was a member of National League of Nursing and Deer Creek Ministries in Noblesville. She loved reading, puzzles and her three cats.

Surviving is nephew Daniel (Mary) Trout of Lafayette and close friend Becky Hill-skates of Noblesville; and her three beloved cats Raven, Misty and Katy.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents and brother Brad Trout.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Monday, November 23, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held 2pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along the social distancing. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Almost Home Humane Society - 1705 S 2nd St Lafayette, IN, 47905. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
