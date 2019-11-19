|
Terri Mundell Kinzer
Lafayette - Terri Mundell Kinzer of Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Springs.
Born near New Richmond, IN., she moved, with her family, to the Lafayette area at a very early age and spent the remainder of her life here. She became a Realtor in 1964 and was active in real estate locally until her retirement in 1989.
She was the daughter of Ozzie L. Morrison and Annie M. "Mary" Morrison. She was first married to Theodore C. "Ted" Mundell, who died in 1974. She later married Donald R. Kinzer. He died in 1988.
Terri was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. She loved the outdoors, traveling, art and homemaking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by a son Ronald T. Mundell of Lafayette. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Shane Mundell (Jody), Timothy Mundell (Renée), Mindy Mundell Farrell (Doug) and Misty Mundell Tetzloff and by seven great grandchildren, Nicholas, Courtney "Corky", Jayda, Zachary, Collin Michael, Chase and Cole. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members who were very close and very dear to her.
Along with her husbands, she is preceded in death by her son Michael R. Mundell, daughter-in-law Linda Mundell, grandson-in-law Dustin Tetzloff, two sisters and seven brothers.
Private family services will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with burial to follow in the historic Springvale Cemetery of Lafayette. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019