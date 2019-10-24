|
|
Terry Alan Garrett
Brookston - Terry "Checker" Alan Garrett crossed the finish line after time trials on October 23, 2019 at 3:45 a.m. at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
He was born on September 16, 1948 in Lafayette, Indiana to Mary Linedecker and Ellis Garrett, who were cheering along with his sister, Gwyndle (Philip) Shumate with open arms as he finished his race.
Terry spent his formative years in Stockwell, Indiana as a paperboy. He graduated from Wainwright High School in the class of 1966 and became an employee of A&P in Lafayette.
He married Coleen A. Biery on November 16, 1974.
He later transferred to the Monticello A&P and then to the Logansport A&P. After they closed, he went to work for Dave's IGA in Delphi and Brookston while also working for Zarse Farms in Chalmers part time. He decided to pursue truck driving school and went to work for Schneider Trucking for 23 years where he received the award for one million miles of safe driving. He never slowed down and was able to combine his love of driving and storytelling by driving CSX railroad crews for PTI Transportation.
Terry's love of cars, corvettes, and NASCAR, either had him at a corvette function with the Lafayette Corvette Club, which he helped by being a founding member and helping them celebrate 50 years or at a car show, the Lafayette Christmas Parades, and Vettes for Vets. Terry was also a NASCAR fan and Purdue fan.
He saw the beauty of this country from the farm tractor to an eighteen wheeler to the transportation van and had the "work hard-play hard" ethic down to a science.
The race continues for his wife, Coleen Garrett of Brookston; his daughter, Terris Rolon of Brookston; his granddaughter, Tessa; his siblings, Vicki (Tom) Banes of Lafayette and Darrell Garrett of Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church (731 Walnut Street, Dayton, IN). Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Dayton Memorial Presbyterian Church with burial following in Dayton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brookston-Chalmers First Response or to the Lafayette Corvette Club. Envelopes will be available at the church. You may leave condolences and memories of Terry online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019