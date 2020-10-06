Terry C. Cropper



Carbondale - Terry C Cropper, 69 of Carbondale, Kansas passed away at Tanglewood nursing home on 10/03/2020. Terry was born on November 18th



1950 in Chataham-Onterio, Canada.mother Audrey Labidie,Father Leslie Labadie Terry is survived by her children, Joseph Pitts(Scranton) Scott Kincade(deceased), Joshua Kincade(Topeka) and Leslie Kincade(Topeka), Christopher Cropper(Iowa) and Tanya Cropper(Arizona). A brother Neil Labadie(Amber)of Arizona and her sister Dorris Sehie of Aurora Illinois, Brother Kennith Labadie(Deceased) Grandchildren include Joseph Pitts Jr., Kristie Blackburn, Joni Swift, Dylon Pitts(deceased), Darius Kincade and Cyrus Kincade. She also had several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Terry enjoyed spending time painting, journaling and sitting outside when it was nice.









