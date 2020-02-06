Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W 350 N
West Lafayette, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W 350 N
West Lafayette, IN
Terry Lee Woolwine


1949 - 2020
Terry Lee Woolwine Obituary
Terry Lee Woolwine

West Lafayette - Terry Lee Woolwine, 70, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Terry was born August 9, 1949 in Danville, IL, to the late Robert and Beulah (Redenbaugh) Woolwine. He graduated in 1967 from Fountain Central High School in Veedersburg, IN and graduated in 1973 from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Terry was a hard worker and entrepreneur from his childhood days on the farm. One of his favorite jobs was working at Burger Chef during college. After graduation, he worked as a veterinarian for 13 years and opened four locations. As his family grew, he sold his veterinary practice and opened several pizza shops with movie rentals. In his final working years he returned to veterinary work for the USDA.

On February 10, 1984, Terry married Paula Ann Duncan at Galloway Chapel in Williamsport, and she survives. Terry and Paula enjoyed riding horses and competing in rodeos in their younger years. Terry's family was everything to him and his fondest memories were of time spent with his wife and children on the farm and on family vacations.

Terry is survived by son Bo Lee Woolwine of Cash, AR, son Marvin Lee Woolwine (Marissa) of West Lafayette, IN, daughter Tracy Lee Ledford (Adam) of Milwaukee, WI, and son Joseph Lee Woolwine, of West Lafayette, IN. Surviving grandchildren are Jona Lee Woolwine of Cash, AR, Terry Lee Woolwine of Anderson, MO, and Timothy Lee Woolwine, Macy Woolwine, and Katy Woolwine of West Lafayette, IN. Surviving great grandchild Gracie Lenea' McCamish of Cash, AR. Surviving siblings are brother Steven Woolwine (Anne) of Kingman, IN, sister Latauna Martin (Bruce) of Veedersburg, IN, and sister-in-law Penny Woolwine of Kingman, IN. He was proceeded in death by brother David Woolwine.

Terry leaves behind a legacy of love for family, hard work, and moral character. His family will always remember him as a man who loved them deeply, worked hard to provide for them, and encouraged them passionately in the values he believed.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Friends may call from 10:00 am to time of service. Interment will follow.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
