Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Daulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lynn Daulton


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Lynn Daulton Obituary
Terry Lynn Daulton

Lafayette - Terry Lynn Daulton, 63, of Lafayette, left Heaven bound, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born June 26, 1956 in Lafayette to the late Dinzle and Hazine (Burton) Daulton. He was a graduate of Benton Central High School.

On February 8, 1975 he married Shirley Jean Strawser in Rossville, IL and she survives.

Terry worked as a Welder for Alloy Custom Products until retiring in 2018. He was a classic car enthusiast and loved Harley Davidson.

Surviving along with this wife, Shirley is his son, Amos (wife, Misti) Daulton; and two granddaughters: Payton and Emma Daulton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Dwight and Brian Daulton.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Simplicity Funeral Care with Pastor Brian White and Pastor Sheri Rohrer officiating. Burial to follow at Pretty Prairie Cemetery near Battle Ground. Please make a donation to your favorite environmental conservation cause in memory of Terry. Family request visitors to dress casually/Harley Davidson attire. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now