Terry Lynn Daulton
Lafayette - Terry Lynn Daulton, 63, of Lafayette, left Heaven bound, Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born June 26, 1956 in Lafayette to the late Dinzle and Hazine (Burton) Daulton. He was a graduate of Benton Central High School.
On February 8, 1975 he married Shirley Jean Strawser in Rossville, IL and she survives.
Terry worked as a Welder for Alloy Custom Products until retiring in 2018. He was a classic car enthusiast and loved Harley Davidson.
Surviving along with this wife, Shirley is his son, Amos (wife, Misti) Daulton; and two granddaughters: Payton and Emma Daulton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Dwight and Brian Daulton.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Simplicity Funeral Care with Pastor Brian White and Pastor Sheri Rohrer officiating. Burial to follow at Pretty Prairie Cemetery near Battle Ground. Please make a donation to your favorite environmental conservation cause in memory of Terry. Family request visitors to dress casually/Harley Davidson attire. Share memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 26 to May 27, 2020