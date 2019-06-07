|
Terry Lynn (Cook) Herndon
Newton, IL. - Terry Lynn (Cook) Herndon,71, passed away June 5, 2019, at 3:30 AM at Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois, after an ongoing illness.
She was born July 17, 1947, in Troy, Ohio. She graduated from Carroll County High School (Flora, IN) in 1965. After receiving her degree in English & Secondary Education from Purdue University (Lafayette, IN), she began her teaching career in the fall of 1969 at Clinton Central High School in Michigantown, IN, and then proceeded to her alma mater, Carroll County High School in Flora, IN. She went on to teach in Mayfield, KY, Noble, IL, and retired from Jasper County Community Unit 1 in Newton, IL, in 2007. Terry was also the owner of "Terry's Tots" on the square in Newton, IL for several years.
She married her high school sweetheart, Alan Reid Herndon, on August 24, 1968. They have been married for nearly 52 years. Terry loved spending time with her family, hosting her annual New Year's Eve Party, playing bridge with her friends, reading, teaching and relaxing in her lovely home that she and Alan built together. She will be dearly missed.
Terry is survived by her loving husband Alan Reid Herndon of Newton, IL; son David Alan Herndon and his wife Melanie of Edwardsville, IL; three grandchildren Robyn Marie Herndon, Jonah Reid Herndon, and Elliott Knox Herndon of Edwardsville, IL; one sister Jeffra Jane (Cook) Monk; two step-sisters Marlene (Trapp) Butcher and Marsha (Trapp) Giddens of Flora, IN.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis V. (Aldrich) Trapp and step-father Fred Trapp.
Visitation services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00PM at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, IL with a private service held on Sunday.
Memorial gifts in honor of Terry may be to the Terry L. Herndon Scholarship c/o NCHS Academic Foundation, 201 West End Ave., Newton, Illinois 62448.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 7, 2019