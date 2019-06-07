Services
Crain Funeral Home
304 South Van Buren Street
Newton, IL 62448
(618) 783-2383
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crain Funeral Home
304 South Van Buren Street
Newton, IL 62448
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Herndon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lynn (Cook) Herndon


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Lynn (Cook) Herndon Obituary
Terry Lynn (Cook) Herndon

Newton, IL. - Terry Lynn (Cook) Herndon,71, passed away June 5, 2019, at 3:30 AM at Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois, after an ongoing illness.

She was born July 17, 1947, in Troy, Ohio. She graduated from Carroll County High School (Flora, IN) in 1965. After receiving her degree in English & Secondary Education from Purdue University (Lafayette, IN), she began her teaching career in the fall of 1969 at Clinton Central High School in Michigantown, IN, and then proceeded to her alma mater, Carroll County High School in Flora, IN. She went on to teach in Mayfield, KY, Noble, IL, and retired from Jasper County Community Unit 1 in Newton, IL, in 2007. Terry was also the owner of "Terry's Tots" on the square in Newton, IL for several years.

She married her high school sweetheart, Alan Reid Herndon, on August 24, 1968. They have been married for nearly 52 years. Terry loved spending time with her family, hosting her annual New Year's Eve Party, playing bridge with her friends, reading, teaching and relaxing in her lovely home that she and Alan built together. She will be dearly missed.

Terry is survived by her loving husband Alan Reid Herndon of Newton, IL; son David Alan Herndon and his wife Melanie of Edwardsville, IL; three grandchildren Robyn Marie Herndon, Jonah Reid Herndon, and Elliott Knox Herndon of Edwardsville, IL; one sister Jeffra Jane (Cook) Monk; two step-sisters Marlene (Trapp) Butcher and Marsha (Trapp) Giddens of Flora, IN.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Phyllis V. (Aldrich) Trapp and step-father Fred Trapp.

Visitation services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00PM at the Crain Funeral Home in Newton, IL with a private service held on Sunday.

Memorial gifts in honor of Terry may be to the Terry L. Herndon Scholarship c/o NCHS Academic Foundation, 201 West End Ave., Newton, Illinois 62448.

Online condolences may be offered at www.crainfuneral.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now