Terry S. Evans



Lafayette - Terry S. Evans, 70, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. He was born August 9, 1948, in Gary, to the late David and Bessy Vamvakas Evans.



Terry graduated from Calumet High School and attended Ball State University. On May 9, 1970, he married Kathleen Dolick in Monticello and she survives. Terry worked for various Automobile Dealerships in the Lafayette area had been with the Rohrman Auto Group since about 2005. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion and the Eagles Lodge Aerie 347.



Surviving along with his wife are his children Scott A. Evans of Indianapolis, Todd E. and Kelsey Evans of Lafayette, grandchildren Mackenzie, Addlie, and Jameson. Also surviving is his sister Sandra and Richard Smith of Denver, CO.



Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 8:00 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary