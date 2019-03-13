Thea Louise Farrell



Lafayette - Thea Louise Farrell, 88, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at IU Health Arnett.



Born on April 1, 1930 in Mishawaka, IN, she was the daughter of the late Sherman Wiggins and Leone (Schroeder) Wiggins. She graduated from Jefferson High School. She married William E. Farrell on July 8, 1968 in Delphi and he preceded her in death on May 28, 1980.



Thea worked for Rostone Corporation for 20 years as a finishing laborer. She also worked for 4 years for Delta Chi as a cook, and considered herself a second Mother to the house. She was a strong union advocate and served as vice president of the Rostone IBEW. She was a lifelong "New Deal" Democrat and was glad to share her views with anyone.



She treasured spending time with her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. She never missed a chance to cook for loved ones, hold a baby, share a laugh, play a game, or drink a toast. She loved sharing stories about her life, and our history. She enjoyed reading, especially Westerns, watching movies from the golden age of Hollywood, and listening to Old Blue Eyes.



Surviving are her children: Joy Wang-Miller (Kenneth) of West Point, Bonnie Yost of Lafayette, Brian Yost (Susan) of Frankfort, Elizabeth Farrell-Carpenter (Chance) of Scottsdale, AZ and Kathleen Farrell-Jones (Craig) of West Lafayette, a brother: Charles Wiggins of Frankfort, 8 grandchildren, 2 nieces, and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law Jack Wang and sister-in-law Sharon (Hildenbrand) Wiggins.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to service at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Father Cole Daily will officiate. Private graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary