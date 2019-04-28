|
Thelma Catherine Biggs Sheets Gros
Otterbein - Thelma Catherine Biggs Sheets Gros, 97, of Otterbein passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019.
She was born April 17, 1922 in Vermillion County, Illinois, to the late Dewitt D. and Isa Oten (Woodin) Cole. She was a 1940 graduate of Oakwood Township High School.
She married Elmer L. Biggs on January 31, 1942. She then married Donald W. Sheets on December 23, 1972. On May 2, 2008 she married Paul John Gros Jr. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2010.
Thelma was a past member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church, she was a member of The Salvation Army where she was a Silver Star Mother, Caring and Sharing Band Association and T.O.P.S #127 in Otterbein. She enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, playing Euchre and teaching Sunday school.
She is survived by her children: Carol S. (Larry) McClintock of Wichita, KS, Major David L. (Jeannette) Biggs of Attica, IN, Edward A. (Jane) Biggs of Duncan, SC, Sharon J. Phillips of Lafayette, Doris A. (Roy) Mansfield III of Springfield, OH, Rita K. Miller of Terre Haute, IN, Staff Sergeant Robert J. (Deborah) Biggs of Lewisville, TX and Pamela K. Sheets of Lafayette. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers David D Cole and Warren N. Cole.
Funeral service will be held 1pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Lt. Aaron and Rachel Johnson will officiate service. Burial to follow at Dayton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to The Salvation Army or St. Jude Children Hospital. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 28, 2019