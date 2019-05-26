Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
102 West Luin Street
Oxford, IN 47971
765-385-2119
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
the Oxford Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
the Oxford Church of Christ
Thelma Dean Glaspie Obituary
Thelma Dean Glaspie

Oxford - Thelma Dean (Williams) Glaspie, 88, of Oxford, IN passed away at Green-Hill Manor in Fowler, IN Friday morning, May 24, 2019. She had been a patient there for 3 weeks and in ill health the past 10 years. Thelma was born in Oxford, IN April 11, 1931, the daughter of Irvin K. "Red" and Thelma Mae (Nicholas) Williams, and was a graduate of Pine Township High School. She married Robert L. Glaspie at the Oxford Church of Christ on August 19, 1950. She had been employed by Farmcraft Farm Management Company, later known as Asgrow Seed Company, for 23 years, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ; former president of the Benton County Historical Society; a charter member and officer of the Oak Grove Heritage House, and a member of the former Musettes. Thelma was a longtime member and secretary/treasurer of the Oxford West Cemetery Board. She was recognized as a "Distinguished Hoosier" for significant volunteer contributions to her community from then-governor Mitch Daniels in 2007. Surviving with her husband Robert are two daughters, Janet L. McDermott (George) of Jupiter, FL and Diane L. Cline of Indianapolis, IN; and two sons, Richard L. Glaspie (Betsy) of Chandler, AZ and David L. Glaspie of Oxford, IN. Also surviving are two sisters, Donna Cox (John) of Oxford, IN and Patricia Millington of Charlotte, NC, along with seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. The family would like to especially thank the caregivers that have assisted the family and cared for Thelma during her illness. Friends may call at the Oxford Church of Christ from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 28, Larry McMillan officiating. The interment will follow the service in Oxford West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to either the Benton County Historical Society, PO Box 341, Fowler, IN 47944 or Oxford West Cemetery Association, PO Box 356, Oxford, IN 47971. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to care for the Glaspie Family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 26, 2019
