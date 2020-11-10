Thelma J. Bice
West Lafayette - Thelma Josephine Bice was born on January 14, 1922 and died at home on Saturday November 7, 2020 at age 98. She was born at her grandparent's home near Crothersville, IN to Anna Morgan Thomas and Logan Thomas.
Thelma married Francis Leonard Bice in Madison, Wisconsin on June 20, 1943 and they set up their home on a farm just outside of Oxford, Indiana.
Thelma graduated from Gilboa High School in 1940 and then attended two years of college studying to be an English teacher. During her long life she was a volunteer for the American Red Cross, enrolling and scheduling swimming classes in Benton County; she was associated with the Legion post 11 and was heavily involved in the Senior Bowling Leagues in Lafayette, Indiana. In 1991 she became a volunteer hostess at a campground in the Roosevelt National Forrest and spent the next 10 summers enjoying the beauty of the Colorado mountains.
Her employment opportunities during her lifetime included working as a cook at Oxford School; a cook at the Southside restaurant in Oxford; farming with her husband; and their final adventure together was owning and operating the B & B Lakes and Campgrounds near Mulberry, IN.
She enjoyed playing Euchre, Pinochle, and all types of board games with her family. She was an avid Bingo at various places in Lafayette.
Her survivors include her children: Lin (wife Jane) Bice, Cindy (husband Lon) Garriott; Marcia (husband George deceased) Hawkins; daughter in-law Mary Jo Bice (Sherm); 13 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, a son, Sherman L Bice; two daughters Priscilla Bice-Teso and Infant Kathy Lou Bice; 2 brothers, Edward and Ronald Thomas; sister Helen Osborn; and granddaughter Paige Burdine.
Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford from 10:30 AM until the service at 11:30 AM Saturday Nov. 14, Pastor Craig Scott officiating. The interment will follow at Mt. Gilboa Cemetery. Thelma made a request that in lieu of flowers and memorial contributions that you should plant a tree. Please leave memories and condolences at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Bice family.