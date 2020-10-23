Thelma M. "Sis" Baer
Monticello - Thelma M. "Sis" Baer, 83, of Monticello (Carroll County), passed away at 12:08 a.m., October 22, 2020, at the Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.
She was born July 20, 1937, in Carroll County to the late Lawrence and Rose (Redding) Davis. On May 15, 1971, in Monticello she married Richard R. "Dick" Baer; he passed away in 1986.
Surviving are three sons, Jerry W. (Sharon), John, and Dan (Cheryl) Danford, all of Monticello; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Carter of Flora; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nephews, cousins, and friends.
Thelma was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Margie M., and Joseph Ray Crowell.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., October 26, 2020, at the Miller - Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life Service will be at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m., October 26, 2020.
Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
