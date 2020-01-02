|
Thelma Reeves Smith
West Point - Thelma Reeves Smith, 95, passed away 3:04 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 in Westminster Village, West Lafayette. She was born April 16, 1924 in Wayne Township, Tippecanoe County, daughter of the late Mearl and Thelma Ruth Hoagland Reeves. She married Dale E. Smith in Lafayette, November 17, 1946 and he preceded her in death January 13, 1984.
Thelma was a graduate of West Point High School and employed for over 31 years with Lafayette National Bank and Indiana National Bank. She had served in administration as Assistant Vice President. She had previously been employed by the Tippecanoe County Treasure's office, Lafayette Journal & Courier and Ross Gear.
Thelma was a member of the West Point United Methodist Church where she served as pianist/organist for 65 years and the Wednesday Club. She also belonged to the American Business Women's Assn. which named her Business Woman of the Year in 1972. She was well known at Westminster for playing the piano and entertaining her many fans. She enjoyed music, and sports especially the Pacers, Cardinals, IU sports, White Sox and the Packers. She especially liked history and studied Lewis & Clark thoroughly. She was very even tempered and kind woman.
Surviving are, her brother: Raymond Reeves of West Point, two nephews: Brian Reeves of Portland, OR and Kevin (Kristin) Reeves of West Point. Nieces: Mearleen (Tommy) Stockbridge, Shearleen (Paul) Lemen, and nephew Jerry Dean Angstadt all of TX. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation hours are 1:00 - 3:00 PM. Sunday, January 5, 2020 with funeral services following at 3:00 PM at the West Point United Methodist Church with Pastor Russ Alley officiating. Inurnment in West Point Cemetery. Family and Friends Funeral Home is assisting Thelma's family. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Salvation Army. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020