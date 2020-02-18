|
Thelma "Jean" Rusk
Clarks Hill - Thelma "Jean" Rusk, 88, of Clarks Hill, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February, 16, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1931 at home near Stockwell, IN to the late Ernest and Wilma "Peg" (Storms) Nydegger.
Jean graduated from Clarks Hill High School in the class of 1949. During high school, she met and later married Jack Rusk on March 17, 1951 and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1996.
Jean worked as a supervisor for the Social Security Administration in Lafayette for 43 years before retiring. She always described her work there as "a job I just love". During her time at Social Security, she was presented with two national awards from the Health Services Administration for her service. In retirement, she owned and operated The Candy Bar at Chauncey Hill Mall for several years.
She was a member of Clarks Hill Christian Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed reading and was often solving the latest daily crossword puzzle in the newspaper. She had a deep love for animals and watching sports was one of her favorite hobbies as she was a huge fan of baseball and the Purdue Boilermakers. Though her memory was failing in recent years, nothing brought a bigger smile to her face than playing with her great-grandchildren and watching them grow up.
Surviving are her daughter, Sheri Schmitz of Lafayette; her grandson, Jack (Danialle) Schmitz of Danville, IN; and her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Grant, and Beau. Also surviving are her sisters, Mildred Clark of Lafayette and Jo Ann Baumunk of Terre Haute, IN.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty (Smelcer) Holdcraft and her son-in-law, Donald Schmitz.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Humane Society in loving memory of Jean. You may leave condolences and memories of Jean online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020