Theodore D. "Ted" Taylor



Lafayette - Ted Taylor of Lafayette, IN, passed away at home on Monday, April 29 at age 75 after a few years of declining health.



Ted was a 1962 graduate of Central Catholic High School, and attended Purdue University. He began his career at the Journal and Courier in 1964. Ted joined the Army Reserves in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971. While at the Journal and Courier he worked in Advertising as an Account Sales Representative, and promoted to Retail Advertising Sales Manager in 1985. He was then named Advertising Director in 1990, retiring in 2001 after 37 years with the paper.



Ted was a multi-talented artist. He was gifted in free hand drawing as well as pin striping drag cars and street rods. He was also musically inclined playing drums with a popular band originally known as the Fugitives and later known as Sour Grapes in Lafayette in the 1960s.



Ted was an avid car buff, owning several vintage vehicles including his prized Willy's that he raced, his rebuilt 1938 Ford, and his 1970 Corvette. Ted traveled to many car shows, participated in several Lafayette parades, and attended Corvette conventions for many years.



He enjoyed boating with family and friends on Lake Freeman. Ted also enjoyed playing golf for many years. Ted's favorite family trips include Ft. Meyers, FL., New Orleans, LA, and Hilton Head Island, SC.



On May 5, 1979 Ted married Viki S. Downey (Hunt) at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Monticello, IN. Together they had two children, Kristin and Zach.



Ted was a very proud father of his successful children. He supported both, attending school sporting events, choir performances, and academic functions. He was a baseball coach with East Tipp Summer Rec., and coordinated and cooked meals for the Harrison High School football team during the years his son was a player.



Ted was a loyal member of the Purdue Boilermaker Nation, having season tickets for Purdue Football and Men's and Women's Basketball. The family attended several Bowl and NCAA tournament games together.



Ted was a member of St Mary Cathedral in Lafayette.



He was also a member of the John Purdue Club, Purdue Alumni Association, Lafayette Corvette Club and American Legion.



Ted is preceded in death by father Theodore C. Taylor, mother Leonora R. (Butz) Taylor, infant brother Thomas C., as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years Viki Taylor of Lafayette, brother Michael S. Taylor (Kathy) of Delphi, daughter, Kristin Taylor of Lafayette, son, Zach Taylor (Lisa) of Haubstadt, niece, Amanda Taylor and daughter Leah of Delphi, and nephew Nick Taylor (Dawn) of Yeoman.



Friends may call at St. Mary Cathedral from 11:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM Monday May 6, Fr. Dominic Petan officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lafayette Central Catholic Jr.-Sr. High School. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Services of Lafayette is honored to care for the Taylor family. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 2, 2019