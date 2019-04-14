Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Theron LaVerne "Vern" Wilson


1941 - 2019
Theron LaVerne "Vern" Wilson Obituary
Theron LaVerne "Vern" Wilson

Lafayette - Theron LaVerne "Vern" Wilson, 77, of Lafayette, Ind., died April 10, 2019 at his home. Born May 27, 1941 in Frankfort, Ind. to the late Theron H. & Opal Irene (Wampler) Wilson. He married Peggi J. Wright on September 12, 1964 and she survives.

Vern was a 1959 graduate of Frankfort High School. He attended Wabash College and was a 1965 graduate of I.S.U. with a BA in education. He had taught in Frankfort and Rensselaer Schools, and most recently, was a security guard for Securitas. In 1978 he became owner/operator of Perf-a-Lawn Inc. in Lafayette for 40 years. Vern had lived most of his adult life in Lafayette. He is a member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and State Lawn Care Board.

He is survived by: Wife: Peggi Wilson of Lafayette, Ind. 3 Sons: Kevin L. (Joy) Wilson of Indianapolis Kerry L. (Fiancé Andrea Blackwell) Wilson of Lafayette Kraig R. (significant other, Beth Ann Biber) Wilson of Phoenix, AZ Daughter: Kelli J. (Chad) Stroud of Indianapolis 7 Grandchildren, Brittnie, Kaleigh, Logan, Haven, Carson, Macy & Molly and 2 Great Grandchildren, Branson & Kaydence

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral celebration will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16th at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Green Lawn Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to the , envelopes will be available. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may leave a message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 14, 2019
