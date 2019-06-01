|
Thomas A. Holmes
Brookston - Thomas A. Holmes, 79, of Brookston, passed away at 9:30pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Franciscan Alliance-East Hospital in Lafayette, after a three year battle with cancer.
He was born on February 16, 1940 in Winamac to the late Doris Edwin and Carolyn (Haven) Holmes.
On June 26, 1976 he married Dixie (Cross) Hoff in Monticello. She survives in Brookston.
Thomas was a graduate of Roosevelt High School.
He retired from Rea Magnet Wire in Lafayette after 30 plus years.
Thomas was a life member of the FOE in Lafayette and a past president of the Lafayette Bowling Association.
Thomas enjoyed bowling and was a fan of the Bears, Colts, Cubs and Purdue basketball.
He spent his leisure time driving his golf cart around the bend.
He is survived by six children, Ronda (Michael) Foltz of Moseley, VA, Jamie Holmes of Lafayette, Tracy (Jim) Blevins of Lafayette, Barbara Crouch of Lafayette, Naomi Hoff of Mitchell, Andrea Hoff of Pontial, MI; three siblings, Donald (Alice) Holmes of Georgia, Kenny (Jeanie) Holmes of Monticello and David (Debbie) Holmes of Logansport; 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren.
Also preceded in death by a son, Scott Hoff of Lafayette and brothers, Richard and James Holmes, of Monticello.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, with funeral service at 3:00 pm, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Chris Dodson officiating.
Burial will follow at the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 1, 2019