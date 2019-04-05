Thomas Breimhorst



Lafayette - Thomas Steven Breimhorst, 67, of Lafayette passed away April 3, 2019 at Franciscan East Hospital.



He was born July 7, 1951 in Minnesota to the late Martin and Marie Breimhorst. His marriage was to Sherry Darvell and she survives.



Tom worked construction for 25 years. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #215 and the VFW Post #9383.



He enjoyed fishing, playing games on the computer and being with his beloved dogs Maggie and Duke. Tom was very helpful always lending a helping hand to his neighbors.



Along with his wife Sherry, he is survived by his two sons: Ryan Delbow of Brooklyn Park, MN and James Langford of South Dakota; brother James Breimhorst of Salem, OR; and his best friends Maggie and Duke. He is also survived by six grandchildren.



James is preceded in death by his parents; brother Mike Breimhorst and grandson Logan Langford.



Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family in care of Sherry.